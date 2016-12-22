Which Master's Program is Right for You?
The application deadline for these five Masters' degree programs is January 15, 2017Learn More Apply Now
Protecting Health, Saving Lives—Millions at a Time
The application deadline for these five Masters' degree programs is January 15, 2017Learn More Apply Now
A schoolwide installation of original panels around ten public health themes vividly illustrates the School's accomplishments over the past century.See the Panels About the Centennial
Faith-based HIV prevention and treatment, the new Bloomberg American Health Initiative, D.A. Henderson's legacy, personalized cancer prevention and other essential reading in the Fall 2016 magazine.Read the Story Read the Magazine
D.A. Henderson, MD, MPH '60, Dean Emeritus, led the successful global smallpox eradication effort.About the Celebration Read the Tribute
From the obscure to the everyday, the ancient to the cutting edge, these objects tell the story of public health.Visit the Website Read this Story
Students and faculty talk about exploring the mathematical nature of problems and the public health impact of solutions.
The Department of Health, Behavior and Society collaborates with communities locally and globally to develop behavior change programs and interventions that address today’s top public health issues.
The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's OPENCOURSEWARE (OCW) project provides access to content of the School's most popular courses.