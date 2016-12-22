Skip Navigation

A New Dawn for American Public Health

Faith-based HIV prevention and treatment, the new Bloomberg American Health Initiative, D.A. Henderson's legacy, personalized cancer prevention and other essential reading in the Fall 2016 magazine.

Read the Story Read the Magazine
APHA 2016
Previous 1 2 3 4 5 Next
Department Highlights
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Visit Department
 Biostatistics Visit Department
 Environmental Health and Engineering Visit Department
 Epidemiology Visit Department
 Health, Behavior and Society Visit Department
 Health Policy and Management Visit Department
 International Health Visit Department
 Mental Health Visit Department
 W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology Visit Department
 Population, Family and Reproductive Health Visit Department
Research and Centers
Center for Refugee and Disaster Response The Center for Refugee and Disaster Response supports refugees and disaster victims worldwide.

Center for Refugee and Disaster Response
Center for Public Health and Human Rights Researchers at the Center for Public Health and Human Rights advance human rights in the field.

Center for Public Health and Human Rights
Johns Hopkins Urban Health Institute The Johns Hopkins Urban Health Institute forges partnerships for the families of East Baltimore.

Johns Hopkins Urban Health Institute
View All
Latest Videos
Department of Biostatistics

Students and faculty talk about exploring the mathematical nature of problems and the public health impact of solutions

Department of Health, Behavior and Society

The Department of Health, Behavior and Society collaborates with communities locally and globally to develop behavior change programs and interventions that address today’s top public health issues.

Watch more videos on our YouTube Channel
OpenCourseWare
Learn More

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's OPENCOURSEWARE (OCW) project provides access to content of the School's most popular courses.

JHU PUBLIC HEALTH ON TWITTER