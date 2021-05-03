May 3, 2021

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Co-Hosts: “Bridging Faith And Science To Combat The Overdose Crisis” With President Bill Clinton and Faith Leaders

The series, held in partnership with the Clinton Foundation, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and The Centre for Responsible Leadership, kicks off this week in a conversation with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Bishop Vashti McKenzie of the African Methodist Episcopal Church; and Dr. David Satcher, 16th Surgeon General of the United States

New York, NY – This week, President Bill Clinton is bringing leaders from faith and science together to take action on the worsening crisis of addiction and overdose in the United States. The new virtual series, “Bridging Faith and Science to Combat the Overdose Crisis,” will launch Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. EDT in a live conversation with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Bishop Vashti McKenzie of the African Methodist Episcopal Church; and Dr. David Satcher, 16th Surgeon General of the United States, with remarks from President Clinton. This series is co-hosted by the Clinton Foundation, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and The Centre for Responsible Leadership.

However, communities of faith have been under-utilized in the public health effort to fight substance use disorders. This virtual series, which will extend through the coming year, offers an opportunity to explore this topic in depth and to inspire leaders to action.

This inaugural discussion will focus on understanding and addressing the role of racial and ethnic disparities in the addiction and overdose crisis as well as the role faith and science leaders can play in finding solutions. Future conversations in the series will explore topics such as the impact of COVID-19, access to services and tools, and actions that local, state, and federal policymakers can take to stem the crisis.

You can watch tomorrow’s event at 3:00 p.m. EDT here: https://www.jhsph.edu/events/2021/bridging-faith-and-science-to-combat-the-overdose-crisis/

“As overdose deaths spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, these discussions will be critical – helping us forge stronger bonds between the faith and scientific communities, and leading to specific actions that address the addiction and overdose crisis in America,” said President Bill Clinton. “Only by working together can we make a meaningful difference in this fight, to save lives, end stigma, and get more Americans into recovery.”

“The addiction and overdose epidemic affects us all, and the challenges have never been greater,” said Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School Dean Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD, ScM. “I welcome the opportunity to provide a space where ambassadors from science and faith can share what unites us and define a way toward a better tomorrow.”

"Faith leaders are often the most powerful forces in driving social change and they should be at the forefront in our efforts to combat the addiction and overdose epidemic. This unique partnership will seek actionable solutions," said H.E Dr. Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Chairman, The Centre for Responsible Leadership.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 841,000 Americans have died from overdoses since 1999. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this crisis worse, disrupting individuals’ access to care and recovery communities. A record 88,000 lives were lost to overdoses in the 12 months ending in September 2020. While opioids account for a majority of deaths, as many as one-third of overdose deaths are attributable to other drugs, including amphetamines and cocaine.

The Clinton Foundation’s Opioid Response Network has worked with groups of religious leaders across different faiths and denominations, in communities across the country, to address the opioid epidemic. These faith leaders, armed with the knowledge, skills, resources, and confidence to effectively address substance use disorders in their local communities, are able to provide critical support for individuals, families, and communities.

In addition to work with faith leaders, the Clinton Foundation has worked for nearly a decade to address the opioid crisis, bringing together experts from across sectors to research, compile, and disseminate the best available science on substance use disorders. A convening with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2017 led to a white paper, “The Opioid Epidemic: From Evidence to Impact,” that outlined concrete action steps to help address this crisis. The Foundation also works to distribute the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone across the country, with more than 280,000 doses deployed to recovery residences, schools and universities, and other community organizations through ongoing partnerships.

This conversation follows last week’s release of an episode of the Foundation’s podcast, “Why Am I Telling You This?” featuring a conversation between President Clinton and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in 2019, where they discuss ways to fight the opioid epidemic. Listen to the episode here: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-why-am-i-telling-you-this-77113957/episode/dr-vivek-murthy-how-we-can-81773728/

Details on tomorrow’s virtual event are below.

Bridging Faith and Science to Combat the Overdose Crisis

WHEN: 3:00-4:00 p.m. EDT

WHO: President Bill Clinton; Founder and Board Chair, Clinton Foundation; 42nd President of the

United States

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

Bishop Vashti McKenzie, African Methodist Episcopal Church

Dr. David Satcher, 16th Surgeon General of the United States; Founder and Senior Adviser, Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine

H.E. Dr. Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa; Chairman of The Centre for Responsible Leadership

Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD, ScM; Dean, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health

For more information and to watch the virtual event tomorrow, visit: https://www.jhsph.edu/events/2021/bridging-faith-and-science-to-combat-the-overdose-crisis/

