May 21, 2020

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Announces Fourth Class of Bloomberg Fellows

Fifty MPH fellows and eight DrPH fellows from 27 States and D.C. will receive world-class public health training to tackle critical health issues across the country

The Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health announces its 2020 cohort of Bloomberg Fellows, each drawn from an organization working on one of five critical health challenges facing the nation: addiction and overdose, environmental challenges, obesity and the food system, adolescent health, and violence.

Fifty have been awarded full scholarships to earn a master of public health degree, and eight individuals have been selected to pursue a doctor of public health degree.

This year’s fellows hail from a wide array of organizations, including schools, advocacy organizations, food banks, police departments, and community health clinics. Examples include:

The 2020 cohort, the program’s fourth, represents the largest number of states to date. It includes fellows and organizations spanning 27 states and the District of Columbia: Alabama, Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of Bloomberg Fellows to the School,” says Bloomberg School Dean Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD, ScM. “We look forward to equipping the fellows with the skills and knowledge to tackle some of America’s toughest health challenges.”

“America was facing a disturbing decline in life expectancy even before COVID-19 hit, and now public health leadership and innovation are more critical than ever,” says Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies. “I’m glad to help welcome a new class of fellows to the best public health school in the world—and I thank them for making this commitment to such an important field.”

Launched in 2017, the Bloomberg Fellows program provides full scholarships for full- or part-time study. Fellows agree that upon completion of the program, they will work for their collaborating organization for at least one additional year.

The 2020 Bloomberg Fellows and their organizations are:

MPH Fellows

Addiction and Overdose

Adolescent Health

Environmental Challenges

Obesity and Food System

Violence

DrPH Fellows

Addiction and Overdose

Adolescent Health

Environmental Challenges

Obesity and the Food System

Violence

More about the Bloomberg American Health Initiative is available at http://americanhealth.jhu.edu.

For additional information about the Bloomberg Fellows Program, contact Marianne Amoss at mamoss@jhu.edu or 443-600-0121.

