March 12, 2019

Hopkins Bloomberg School Ranked #1 by U.S. News & World Report

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has again been named the top public health school in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

This year’s U.S. News & World Report ranking for the first time includes more than 60 public health schools and over 100 programs accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health.

“We are honored by this ranking. Our School’s strength comes from our faculty, students, staff, alumni and friends who work every day with deep dedication and fierce urgency to save lives and improve health worldwide,” said Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD ’79, ScM ’75, dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She added, “We will continue to work deliberately and passionately to ensure that the value of a public health approach to solving today’s health challenges is both understood and practiced for the greatest impact.”

The publication also ranked the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing No. 1 and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine was ranked No. 2.

The nation’s oldest and largest school of public health, the Bloomberg School was established at Johns Hopkins University more than a century ago. It currently has more than 2,600 students, nearly 25,000 alumni and more than 1,500 faculty members. With $439 million in annual research funding and work in more than 100 countries, the School has unique impact and reach.

The Bloomberg School has an abiding commitment to social justice and health equity. The School’s faculty seek to eliminate obesity; discover the causes of autism; reduce gun violence; prevent malaria, cholera and influenza; curb the opioid epidemic; increase access to health care; prevent injuries; preserve the health of displaced peoples; ensure vaccine safety; and address public health crises around the world. These efforts represent just some of the School’s priorities, which reach from advancing molecular science to helping set local, national and global policies.

“While these rankings bring attention to the School, our ongoing pursuit of solutions to a broad spectrum of health challenges is what truly defines us,” said Dean MacKenzie. “Our work is at the frontlines—in laboratories, in the halls of government, in countries and communities around the world.”

In October 2018, the Bloomberg School, under Dean MacKenzie, launched its five-year strategic plan, The Power of Public Health . Centered around five core themes of education, science, partnerships, people and advocacy, the plan sets out long-range goals and priorities to help the School realize its vision of a healthier world for all.

“We will achieve better health for all through our own focused efforts and, importantly, through our collaborations with our fellow public health schools and programs, whose achievements we also celebrate today,” said Dean MacKenzie. “Now more than ever, dedication to the science and practice of public health is critical for the world.”

The #1 ranking follows a period of dramatic growth in academic public health. When the rankings began in 1994, there were 31 accredited schools of public health in the United States. Today, there are more than 60.

