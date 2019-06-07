Skip Navigation

News

June 6, 2019

Bloomberg School Announces 2019 Bloomberg Fellows Cohort: 50 MPH Fellows Plus 8 DrPH Fellows From 24 States and D.C.

The Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is announcing its 2019 cohort of Bloomberg Fellows, each drawn from an organization working on one of five health challenges facing the nation: addiction and overdose, environmental challenges, obesity and the food system, risks to adolescent health and violence.

Fifty have been awarded full scholarships to earn a master of public health degree, and eight individuals have been selected to pursue a doctor of public health degree.

This year’s fellows come from a wide array of organizations including school systems, libraries, advocacy organizations, police departments and community health clinics. Examples include:

The 2019 cohort, the third and the largest to date, includes fellows and organizations spanning twenty-four states and the District of Columbia: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

“This diverse class of Bloomberg Fellows will use public health skills to tackle some of our nation’s most difficult health problems,” says Bloomberg School Dean Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD, ScM. “Our faculty will collaborate with both the fellows and their organizations on these key areas to improve health and save lives.”

“Public health methods can help address many of the big challenges that are causing U.S. life expectancy to decline and, in doing so, they can strengthen communities and improve a lot of lives,” says Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and World Health Organization Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries. “We’re glad to welcome this new group of fellows, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they and their organizations can achieve.”

Launched in 2017, the Bloomberg Fellows program provides full scholarships for full- or part-time study. Fellows agree that upon completion of the program, they will work for their collaborating organization for at least one additional year.

The 2019 Bloomberg Fellows and their organizations are:

MPH Fellows
 

Addiction and Overdose

Environmental Challenges

Obesity and the Food System

Risks to Adolescent Health

Violence

DrPH Fellows
 

Addiction and Overdose

Environmental Challenges

Obesity and the Food System

Risks to Adolescent Health

Violence

More about the Bloomberg American Health Initiative is available online at http://americanhealth.jhu.edu in a special supplement to Public Health Reports at http://bit.ly/amhealth.

For additional information about the Bloomberg Fellows program, contact Shannon Jones, acting communications director, at sjone242@jhu.edu or (202) 378-3533 (cell).

Media contacts for the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: Barbara Benham at 410-614-6029 or bbenham1@jhu.edu and Robin Scullin at 410-955-7619 or rsculli1@jhu.edu.