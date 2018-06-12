June 4, 2018

Robin Scullin Named Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Director of Media and Public Relations

Robin Scullin, a senior public relations professional and former C-SPAN producer, has been named the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health director of media and public relations. In this role, Scullin leads the media and public relations team that communicates the School’s research, programs, events and practice via the news media, social media and internal communications. Scullin will collaborate with stakeholders, researchers and partners, both within and outside the School, to leverage its reputation as a worldwide leader in public health.

Scullin most recently served as the director of public affairs at the National Trust for Historic Preservation where she oversaw a team based in key markets around the U.S. focused on the organization’s reach and reputation, brand management and digital footprint. Previously, she was director of marketing and communications at the YWCA USA, leading public relations, marketing, branding and social media strategy for the 230 YWCA associations across the country and collaborating on global women’s health initiatives with the World YWCA and the United Nations Foundation.

“We are very excited that Robin Scullin has joined our team,” says Heath Elliott, associate dean for external affairs at the Bloomberg School. “She brings an impressive cross-section of high-level, integrated communications experience in journalism, marketing, media and public relations. She comes to the School at an important time, as we look to demonstrate the Bloomberg School of Public Health’s global reach and impact to key public health reporters at media outlets across the world.”

In addition to her roles at the National Trust and the YWCA USA, Scullin oversaw global communications for the Association of Corporate Counsel, comprised of 35,000 in-house counsel members from 75 counties at more than 10,000 companies and institutions. She also served as both director of programming and media relations at Cable in the Classroom (CIC), the education foundation of the cable industry. At CIC, she led public affairs and internet safety campaigns with AT&T, Comcast, Common Sense Media, the FCC, PTA, Time Warner Cable and other partners.

At C-SPAN, Scullin worked in a variety of roles including researcher, writer, and then founding producer of Book TV on C-SPAN2 and lead producer of C-SPAN’s signature interview program, Booknotes. She also researched and edited with C-SPAN chairman Brian Lamb and C-SPAN co-president Susan Swain, a nonfiction bestselling book, Booknotes: America’s Finest Authors on Reading, Writing, and the Power of Ideas.

Scullin will work within the communications and marketing team with the School’s Office of External Affairs.

She is a graduate of Trinity College, where she earned a BA in American Studies and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She received a Master’s in Legislative Affairs and Public Policy from George Washington University.

