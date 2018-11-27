New Speakers Announced for Inaugural Bloomberg American Health Summit, November 29 and 30 in Washington, D.C.

Christy Turlington Burns, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, Journalist Judy Woodruff, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 27, 2018 — Additional speakers are being announced today for the inaugural Bloomberg American Health Summit, which will be held November 29 and 30 at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, D.C. Christy Turlington Burns will participate in a conversation about the importance of ensuring maternal and infant health in order to create strong, vibrant communities; Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy will join student activists for a conversation about gun violence prevention.

The Summit will be hosted by the Bloomberg American Health Initiative, created in 2016 with a $300 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The Initiative works to tackle some of the most critical challenges to public health in the United States. The Summit will bring together innovators and policymakers from around the country who are working in the five areas where the Initiative focuses its work: Addiction and Overdose, Environmental Challenges, Risks to Adolescent Health, Violence, and Obesity and the Food System.

“The Summit comes at a critical time for public health in our nation,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies. “Life expectancy in the United States has declined for two years in a row, a grim milestone last reached more than 50 years ago. I believe that the type of public health leadership and innovation we will see at the Summit can help the nation change this trajectory—and help Americans live longer, healthier lives.”

The 2018 Summit theme is “From Local Action to National Impact: Overcoming Challenges and Improving Health.” Attendees will include national leaders, policymakers, innovators and collaborators from a wide range of fields and disciplines.

New speakers include:

Christy Turlington Burns , Founder and President, Every Mother Counts

, Founder and President, Every Mother Counts Maria Hinojosa, President and CEO, Futuro Media Group; Anchor and Executive Producer, Latino USA

President and CEO, Futuro Media Group; Anchor and Executive Producer, Latino USA Chris Murphy , U.S. Senator (CT)

, U.S. Senator (CT) Neuteyshe Felizor, Sari Kaufman , Taylor King and Jai Patel, Student gun violence prevention activists

, and Student gun violence prevention activists Muriel Bowser , Washington D.C. Mayor

, Washington D.C. Mayor Judy Woodruff, PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor

PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Thomas Farley, Philadelphia Health Commissioner

Previously announced speakers include:

Michael R. Bloomberg , Mayor of New York City (2002-2013); Founder, Bloomberg Philanthropies and WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs)

, Mayor of New York City (2002-2013); Founder, Bloomberg Philanthropies and WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) Michael Botticelli , former Director, National Drug Control Policy at the White House under President Barack Obama; Executive Director, Grayken Center for Addiction, Boston Medical Center

, former Director, National Drug Control Policy at the White House under President Barack Obama; Executive Director, Grayken Center for Addiction, Boston Medical Center Ronald J. Daniels , President, Johns Hopkins University

, President, Johns Hopkins University Arne Duncan, former U.S. Secretary of Education, Managing Partner at Emerson Collective

former U.S. Secretary of Education, Managing Partner at Emerson Collective Walter Isaacson , Author and Professor of History, Tulane University

, Author and Professor of History, Tulane University Ellen J. MacKenzie, Dean, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dean, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Gina McCarthy , former EPA administrator; Professor of the Practice of Public Health, Department of Environmental Health, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Director, Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment

, former EPA administrator; Professor of the Practice of Public Health, Department of Environmental Health, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Director, Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment Joshua M. Sharfstein , Director, Bloomberg American Health Initiative

, Director, Bloomberg American Health Initiative Leana Wen , President, Planned Parenthood, former Commissioner of Health for the City of Baltimore

, President, Planned Parenthood, former Commissioner of Health for the City of Baltimore Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Governor

About the Bloomberg American Health Initiative

The Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health works to tackle some of the most pressing challenges to public health in the United States: Addiction and Overdose, Environmental Challenges, Obesity and the Food System, Risks to Adolescent Health, and Violence. The Initiative has set out to train a new generation of professionals committed to improving public health nationwide, awarding 50 full-tuition scholarships for Master of Public Health degrees and 10 full-tuition scholarships for Doctor of Public Health degrees each year. For more information, visit AmericanHealth.jhu.edu.

About Bloomberg Philanthropies

Bloomberg Philanthropies works in 480 cities in more than 120 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating lasting change: Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg’s charitable activities, including his foundation and his personal giving. In 2017, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $702 million. For more information, please visit www.bloomberg.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.