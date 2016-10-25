October 25, 2016

Bloomberg School Welcomes Brian Crawford to the Health Advisory Board

Brian Crawford, PhD, president of the publications division of the American Chemical Society, is the newest member of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s 39-member Health Advisory Board.

An active alumnus, Crawford completed his doctoral studies in 1982 in what is now the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (BMB), where he specialized in cellular and molecular aspects of cancer genetics under sponsorship from the National Cancer Institute. Crawford recently established The Brian D. Crawford and Family Research Scholarship, an endowed fund created in honor of the School’s Centennial year, to support doctoral students in BMB.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Brian Crawford's experience and accomplishments join our Health Advisory Board," says Michael J. Klag, MD, MPH ’87, dean of the Bloomberg School. "As an alumnus, Brian's knowledge of science and our School, as well as his management and business acumen, will add immeasurably to our Board's discussions and strategic thinking."

Established in 1981 to serve as a pipeline between external audiences and the dean and faculty, the Health Advisory Board provides guidance, advocacy and expertise to all areas of the School’s work, programs and initiatives. Members include Johns Hopkins University trustees, alumni and friends from corporations, foundations and private organizations.

A Baltimore native, Crawford has more than 30 years of experience in the science, technical and medical publishing industry. As president of the publication division of the American Chemical Society, Crawford holds general management responsibility for both the society’s portfolio of 50 peer-reviewed journals and the magazine publishing operations of the society’s industry-leading news periodical, Chemical & Engineering News.

Previously, Crawford served in senior executive positions with John Wiley & Sons, a global academic publishing company. Prior to his career in scientific publishing, Crawford was involved in both scientific research and university teaching, holding positions at Los Alamos National Laboratory and Long Island University.

“I very much look forward to being of service to the School as a member of its Health Advisory Board,” Crawford says. “As the School continues to tackle both persistent and newly emerging public health challenges in America and around the globe, I look to both the research training I gained while at Hopkins and my professional experience to provide useful perspectives and to engage actively on issues important to the School’s mission of service to the world.”

# # #

Media contacts for the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: Stephanie Desmon at 410-955- 7619 or sdesmon1@jhu.edu and Lauren Mari at 443-287-5054 or lmari1@jhu.edu.